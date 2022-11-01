Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Spooky As Frankenstein’s Bride and Monster in Towering Platforms for Halloween

The Kravis are back with another Halloween duo costume.

The couple, known for their love of the spooky season, dressed up again on Monday. This time, Kardashian dressed as Frankenstein’s bride. She wore a billowing white sleeveless floor-length dress with beige opera gloves. She added a voluminous black wig with silver streaks and of course, added black rectangle sunglasses. Her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, wore a different version of the same costume earlier in the weekend.

Barker dressed as Frankenstein’s monster alongside Kardashian. For his costume, he wore a black button-down jacket with a dark tee underneath. He added black trousers and completed the look with black boots featuring 5-inch block platforms. Barker added pale green makeup and a black wig, and he also added black sunglasses.

The superstar duo are known for their rock-influenced style, often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. Kardashian and Barker are usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

They are also known for their over-the-top Halloween costumes. Over the weekend, they dressed up as Chucky and Tiffany from the popular 1998 horror film, “Bride of Chucky.” Kardashian donned white wedding gown that resembled the dress that Tiffany’s character wore with a black cropped leather jacket. Barker went with a multi-colored striped shirt with printed denim overalls. The Blink-182 rockstar sported Chucky’s signature orange hair and slipped into a pair of red and white sneakers.

