Kourtney Kardashian Is Dressed in Sheer Fur Dress With Travis Barker Ahead of Italian Wedding

The happy couple are finally getting hitched! And in Italy no less.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband-to-be Travis Barker made their way to Portofino, Italy, to tie the knot and everyone is invited. Practically the whole Kardashian-Jenner family trekked to Italy for the special day, including Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and more.

While the couple was legally married in Santa Barbara,Calif., earlier this month, the pair plan to have a more intimate ceremony in a rented-out castle to exchange their vows this weekend. On Friday night, the whole family was seen roaming the street, making their way to dinner ahead of the ceremony. Kardashian and Barker arrived in edgy ensembles. The oldest Kardashian sister wore an all-red ensemble with a see-through skirt that offered fans a peekaboo moment. The star wore a red bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline, held up with straps.

The bodysuit was embellished with little flowers made of a shiny purple and pink material. The star wore a red faux-fur stole around her shoulders and down her arms, keeping her warm. The red bodysuit transitioned into a tulle maxi skirt that left little to the imagination. The maxi skirt gave way to red strappy sandal heels with peep toe detailing. The red footwear featured a gold heel to top things off, the detail adding a bit of shine to the ensemble.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, and family were seen out for dinner in Portofino before Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding. CREDIT: IPA / SplashNews.com

Barker held the Kardashian in his arms, wearing an all-black ensemble per usual. The musician wore chunky black frames on his face and an oversized cardigan or jacket with tweed trim. The rockstar wore tailored black slacks and sharp black dress shoes with a slight platform that made the tall drummer that much taller. Barker wore hefty silver chains, blinging himself out for the special night out.

