Kourtney Kardashian’s Leather Mini Dress Gets Slick Edge With Shiny Loafers With Travis Barker in Milan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker showcased their sensational style sense as they walked hand in hand through the streets of Milan on Wednesday. The newlywed couple strolled to their hotel amid their stay in the Italian city.

Kardashian put her own twist on the no pants trend for the daytime outing. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum hit the pavement in a short black leather trench coat. The silhouette gave the illusion of a mini dress due to its length and belted waist.

Kourtney Kardashian spotted out in Milan, Italy with Travis Barker on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero / IPA / SplashNew

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker out in Milan, Italy on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero / IPA / SplashNew

The reality star continued to serve a monochrome moment by accessorizing her outfit with chic oval frames. She styled her hair in an up-do, while two strands loosely framed her face. When it came down to footwear, Kardashian added a slick edge to her look with black ankle socks and leather loafers. The slip-on style had a thick buckle strap across the instep and a rigged outer sole.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Milan, Italy on April 27, 2022. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero / IPA / SplashNew

Barker also donned a fashionable fit, wearing a gray knee-length blazer over a graphic T-shirt. The Blink-182 rockstar accessorized the look with square shades and a statement chain choker necklace. On his feet were a pair of black platform shoes.

The superstar duo are known for their rock-influenced style, often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. Kardashian and Barker are usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

Click here to see more of the Barkers’ edgy couple style.

Slip into a pair of loafers for a sleek finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers, $100.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Franco Sarto Balin Platform Loafer, $99.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Mila Lift Loafer, $450.