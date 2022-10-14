Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California.

Kourtney Kardashian took an edgy approach to casual style while attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly opened Crossroads Kitchen in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday. The reality superstar and entrepreneur was accompanied at the grand opening by her husband Travis Barker and her youngest child Reign Disick from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

For the outing, Kardashian donned a sheer long-sleeve top that featured a large graphic print at the center. She complemented the piece with a black plunging bralette. Sticking to a chill vibe, the Lemme founder parted her short tresses on the side and accessorized with dark shades.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on Oct. 13, 2022 in Calabasas, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Commons at

Travis Barker wore an oversized cream bomber jacket at the event. The Blink 182 rockstar wore the coat with a white graphic T-shirt and black trousers. On his feet was a pair of black boots.

Kardashian’s son Reign Disick went with a sporty look for the occasion. The 7-year-old star’s look consisted of a long-sleeve black graphic T-shirt with Adidas shorts. The two-tone bottoms had one black leg that featured Adidas signature 3-stripes, while the other side had a white leg that included Adidas signature logo. Disick completed his look with black and white sneakers.

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and her youngest son Reign Disick attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on Oct.13, 2022 in Calabasas, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Commons at

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian and Barker are known for their rock-influenced style, often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. The superstar duo is usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of the Barkers’ edgy couple style.