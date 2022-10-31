Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Spooky In ‘Bride of Chucky’ Costumes for Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker nailed their Halloween couples costume. The newlywed pair dressed as Chucky and Tiffany from the popular 1998 horror film, “Bride of Chucky.”

Kardashian and Barker were spotted arriving at a Halloween party held at her sister Khloe Kardashian’s house in Los Angeles on Sunday. Khloe uploaded a video via her Instagram stories, which sees Kourtney and Barker making their way into the celebration. The duo arrived on the scene hand-in-hand and dressed in the exact outfits of the movie.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker via Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram story on October 30, 2022. CREDIT: Instagram

Kourtney appeared in a white billowy wedding gown that resembled the dress that Tiffany’s character wore. The Lemme founder complemented her dress with a cropped motorcycle jacket. For accessories, she added a long white veil and a thick black choker necklace. She also carried a small black handbag. The reality superstar and entrepreneur swapped her usual dark tresses for an ombré blonde wig. As for glam, Kourtney went with black matte lipstick and a smokey eye.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photo didn’t allow for a peak at Kourtney’s footwear choice but it would be no surprise if she tied her look together with lug-sole boots or sharp pointed-toe pumps. “The Kardashians” star tends to gravitate towards edgy styles with trendy details.

Travis certainly looked the part as he wore a multi-colored striped shirt with printed denim overalls. The Blink 182 rockstar sported Chucky’s signature orange locs and slipped into a pair of red and white sneakers.

The superstar duo are known for their rock-influenced style, often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. Kardashian and Barker are usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

