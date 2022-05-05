Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Match in Dad Shoes for MoMA Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted in matching monochrome black outfits while at the MoMA in New York City on Wednesday.

Kardashian went for a street-style meets athletic ensemble, stepping out of the museum in a graphic-print top layered beneath a bomber jacket. On the bottom, she slipped into a pair of black joggers with a wide-leg fit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the MOMA, NYC on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

In terms of footwear, the media personality leaned into the streetwear element of her look. She wore a pair of chunky dad shoes with a thick rubber sole. Barker wore a similar sneaker style in blue and gray.

Kardashian topped the ensemble with a pair of black rectangular shades with opaque lenses.

Barker’s overall look also mirrored Kardashian’s. He wore an oversized hoodie with a pair of Fendi tracksuit pants and rectangular plastic sunglasses.

The lovebirds are often spotted wearing matching outfits. The superstar duo are known for their rock-influenced style, often complementing each other on and off the red carpet. Kardashian and Barker are usually spotted in outfits that are edgy and sleek, complete with plenty of leather, graphic accents, and—of course—the color black.

Most recently, at the Met Gala Kardashian was dressed in a nude and black two-tone midi skirt with a high slit and long train, complete with a cropped white collared shirt. Complementing her look was Barker, dressed in a black suit with a white shirt, featuring a pleated skirt worn over trousers and unbuttoned shirt cuffs.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The couple coordinated their footwear as well, ensuring a matching moment. Kardashian was classically outfitted in a pair of black pumps, featuring a pointed toe and thin stiletto heels. Barker opted for a similarly sharp pair of Thom Browne oxfords, featuring a monochrome black palette in glossy patent leather.

