Kourtney Kardashian Lets Her Feet Breathe in Thong Sandals & Defies Gravity in Extreme Heels With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker shared their shoe goals over Instagram stories yesterday. Both stars emphasized comfort can be stylish.

In a photo, Barker can be seen in the corner of the image wearing Balenciaga hotel-style slippers in black with the words, “Balenciaga Resorts” in white script. Meanwhile Kardashian made a stylish choice in black thong sandals featuring a squared toe and a puffy black strap. “The Kardashians” star wore a silver anklet studded with jewels and wore black nail polish, flattering her feet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. CREDIT: Via Instagram

She later shared photos of her next footwear choice, going with a cleat-style Balenciaga boot with a geometric heel shape. The shoes have an angular tongue with the words “Balenciaga” emblazoned. The sneaker pump also has an interesting heel with extreme shapes and a flat bottom.

The shoes resemble Daniel Roseberry’s work at Schiaparelli due to the shape and pronounced toe detailing. The shoe is interesting to say the least with the intense toe detailing and gravity defying heels to die for.

Kourtney Kardashian in Balenciaga. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The couple was seen recently making their way to the MoMA for date night in matching dad sneakers. The pair wore white and black chunky sneakers and all black ensembles, giving off those grungy vibes.

Kourtney Kardashian in Balenciaga. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Barker wore an oversized sweatshirt and equally oversized black pants to match. Kardashian wore a black moto jacket and baggy black trousers, similar to Barker’s look. The pair waltzed out of the museum hand-in-hand, wearing matching black sunnies to complete the couple look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the MOMA, NYC on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

