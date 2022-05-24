Kourtney Kardashian Chooses a Swimsuit-Mini Dress Hybrid With Travis Barker for Yachting After Wedding Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a swim after their big wedding bash over the weekend.

Kardashian and Barker headed to their yacht with her family in Portofino, Italy, to relax after the wedding and after-party. The pair took turns jumping off the side of the boat, splashing in the blue water.

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker relax on a yacht with family a day after their wedding in Portofino, Italy. CREDIT: Elisabetta Sodi/IPA / SplashNews.com

Kardashian wore a black strappy bathing suit with a sweetheart neckline. The TV personality’s suit seemed to have a sheer cover overtop with distressed edges, making Kardashian look like she had on a black mini dress. Barker wore joggers with a white stripe down the side. Barker accessorized with a silver chain around his neck, occasionally donning his iconic black sunglasses. Another photo shows the couple facing each other, wrapped in Dolce & Gabbana towels. The yacht belongs to Domenico Gabbana, the other half of the Italian fashion duo responsible for Dolce & Gabbana.

Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding has been one of the most lavish of the Kardashian clans. Held in Italy and sponsored by Dolce and Gabbana, the three-day-long affair included a welcome dinner at Ristorante Puny and an afternoon boating trip. Ultimately, it culminated in a ceremony at Portofino villa L’Olivetta and reception at castle Castello Brown overlooking the Portofino harbor, with numerous guests that included the full Kardashian and Jenner families, Machine Gun Kelly, and Megan Fox. Prior to their wedding, Barker proposed to Kardashian on October 17, 2021, at the shoreline of the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel; the duo also held a “practice wedding” in Las Vegas in April, and were legally married in the United States in Santa Barbara in May.

