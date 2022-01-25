Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-Inch Platform Heels Add a Punk Twist to Her Skims Bodysuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian posed for the camera today in an edgy monochrome look.

The reality TV star slipped into a form-fitting bodysuit in her Instagram post. The star stood in two different poses, showing off her simple yet chic look. In the first photo, she sported a Skims full black bodysuit. The catsuit featured a straight neck strapless top and pants.

In the second photo, she crouched on the ground and showed the front of the shapewear piece. She also added a long black trench coat to the ensemble. The long-sleeved jacket draped to the ground.

She added an edgy element to the outfit with her shoes. On her feet, she wore a pair of Naked Wolfe Jayden Black Stretch platform boots. The footwear featured a vegan stretch upper with a square toe. The shoes gave the star some height with the 2-inch platform and thick 6-inch heels.

In 2021, Skims and Fendi released a collaboration. The shapewear brand launched the inaugural collection with Italian luxury fashion house on Nov. 9. The line features form-fitting sets, leather mini dresses and more. Kim Kardashian herself modeled for the collection. Kourtney is often seen supporting her sister in Skims gear.

When it comes to the 42-year-old’s personal style, she tends to favor shoes from Balenciaga, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and Adidas. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, she also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style.

The startlet’s style has evolved since dating rocker Travis Barker, going from tailored, classic outfits and athleisure to punk. Lately, she has been seen in many monochromatic looks, along with corsets and leather. She has also revamped her footwear to include more strappy heels, pointed-toe boots and Converse sneakers.

Flip through the gallery to see Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s edgiest couple style moments.

