×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kourtney Kardashian Is Covered in Crystals Wearing a Skeleton Sweatsuit & Pointy Pumps on Instagram

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris

More Stories By Joli-Amour

View All
Did Somebody Tape That?
2021
2021
2021
Kourtney Kardashian Style
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian showcased her love of silver and metallics in a new mirror selfie for Instagram. The Kardashian stood in her wondrously filled closet in an ensemble filled with edgy shades and tones.

She wore her hair messily, flipping her fringe to the other side in a side part that framed her cheekbones as she held her phone in front of her face. For her look, Kardashian wore a round-necked crewneck top with baggy sleeves and graphics on the backside of her arms. The crystal-embroidered skeleton print of the crewneck covered the back of her shoulders, following down her arms as the print of bones was seen as she held her arms up.

For her sweatpants, the print opposed the crewneck slightly as the front of the loungewear offered the same print. The bone graphic spread upon the whole fabric as it reached from the beginning of her thigh to the end of the loose pant.

Kardashian posted on Instagram: “lol too much with the bag?” The bag wasn’t just any bag, but a handheld mini-purse from Prada. It had its known logo placed on the front as it was surrounded by saturation of crystal embellishments to match the accents on her clothing. This outfit was sure to stick out wherever she was going.

To finish her ode to silver and metallic off, she completed her evening wear with immensely pointy silver heels.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Shoe Styles

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad