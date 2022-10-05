Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Hot Pink Lace Catsuit & Leather Boots for Lemme Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian is once again promoting her new business venture in the wellness space. The Poosh owner’s new brand, Lemme, launched on Sept. 27 and so far included three gummy vitamins and supplements; Matcha, Chill and Focus. Now, Kardashian released a new promotional photo for the brand’s newest supplement called Debloat

In the photo posted to Kardashian’s Instagram on Tuesday, the reality tv star lays on a round pink gummy wearing a hot pink lace catsuit. The garment featured matching pink glove sleeves and a nude base layer. She wore her hair in two pigtails with colorful butterfly clips.

Kardashian added a pair of sleek black boots to complete the look. Her knee-high style featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches. The black of her boots clashing with the hot pink brought an extra edge to the outfit.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals, and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja, and New Balance as well.

While her other wellness venture, Poosh, might be Kardashian’s most well-known business, the media mogul has also dipped her toes into fashion. Recently, she teamed up with Boohoo to launch two upcoming sustainable capsule collections, one of which debuted during New York Fashion Week.

Discover Kardashian’s top shoe moments over the years in the gallery.