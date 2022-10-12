Kourtney Kardashian Adds Edgy Twist to Fall Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Lemme Promo

Kourtney Kardashian is calling you to check out her new Debloat gummy, the latest release from her vitamin brand Lemme.

Kardashian announced the release of the new product on her Instagram today with a set of stylish photos. “Lemme Debloat gummy calling! And I have a gut feeling you’re going to love this one! Lol,” she captioned.

The pictures see her in peak fall style, with an olive green minidress featuring a ruched gathering and a flared hemline. She added a leather oversized jacket for an extra edge. Kardashian also carried a leather handbag and accessorized with square sunglasses and dangling silver earrings.

As for footwear, Kardashian kept the leather train moving with her knee-high boots. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves. Often worn with skirts, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

Kardashian wore her hair in a sleek bun, leaving out two strands that fell beside the shades’ temples.

When it comes to shoes, her wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti.

