Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Bralette With Matching Bottoms & Strappy Cutout Pumps For Lemme Campaign Shoot

Kourtney Kardashian gave her Instagram followers a sneak peak at the campaign photo shoot for her new brand Lemme. The reality superstar and entrepreneur teased the new venture earlier this month. Lemme will officially launch on Sept. 27 on lemmelive.com.

She simply captioned the carousel style images, “a little bts from my @lemme campaign shoot.”

The photoset sees the media personality posing for a mirror selfie while on set. Kardashian wore a nude set that consisted of a strapless bralette and matching bottoms. Embracing the highly-favored Barbiecore trends, she added dramatic pink ruffled sleeves that had long strings that hung from them and pointy pink nails. She continued to accessorize with a choker necklace that featured a large pendant center.

For glam, “The Kardashians” star went with lavender eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner and glossy pink pout. She parted her hair on the side and styled it straight.

When it came down to the shoes, Kardashian opted for a striking footwear choice — a set of strappy pumps. The slip-on silver silhouette had circle cutouts along the side, an elongated triangular pointed toe and sat on a sculpted heel.

Kardashian‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. For footwear, she favors Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the television star often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Kourtney Kardashian attends the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian Barker fashion show during New York Fashion Week at The High Line in New York City on Sept. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Boohoo

Kardashian has been making major moves lately. She is now the newest ambassador for Boohoo and has taken the label to New York Fashion Week. She will launch two sustainable capsule collections, which will focus on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions

