Kourtney Kardashian Teases New Brand Lemme In Barbiecore Buckled Knee-High Boots & Athletic T-Shirt Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian shocked fans after she announced the launch of her brand Lemme.

The reality superstar and entrepreneur teased the new venture with an Instagram post on Tuesday. Kardashian uploaded a photo of herself perched on a pink velvet chair under the label’s signature name and logo.

“You’re gonna want to sit down for this…notifications on please,” she captioned the image along with a cellphone emoji.

Of course, the media personality was stylishly dressed to share the big news. “The Kardashians” star wore a white T-shirt dress that featured the “Lemme” logo across the chest. The lightweight separate also had baggy short sleeves and featured black stripes on the cuffs.

Kardashian parted her dark tresses in the middle and curled the ends. She accessorized with a silver necklace that included a cross and rectangle pendant. For makeup, she shimmering smokey eye and a glossy neutral pout.

Completing Kardashian’s outfit was a pair of Pink High Belt Boots by Abra. The knee-high silhouette is buffed with leather lining and has a zip closure on the inner sole. The shoes also include fix pin-buckled straps throughout and covered 4.5inch stiletto heel.

When it comes to shoes, Kardashian‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. She favors Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the television star often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

Kardashian has been making major moves lately. She is now the newest ambassador for Boohoo and will be taking the label with her to New York Fashion Week. Kardashian will launch two sustainable capsule collections, which will focus on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions

