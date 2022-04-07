Kourtney Kardashian Gets Edgy in Plunging Corset Blazer & Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Arrival

Kourtney Kardashian looked sleek yet edgy as she arrived at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in LA yesterday.

The reality TV star rejected typical spring colors and went for an all-black ensemble, making for a streamlined monochromatic look.

Kourtney Kardashian Jimmy Kimmel live in Los Angeles on April 6th 2022. 06 Apr 2022. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

She arrived at the studios wearing a black blazer top with long sleeves, a plunging neckline and a lace-up front, giving the top a grungy corset-like aesthetic. The shirt also featured vertical striped stitching. She matched the top with a pair of black fitted trousers with a wide flair finish.

Kourtney Kardashian Jimmy Kimmel live in Los Angeles on April 6th 2022. 06 Apr 2022. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Kardashian’s shoes gave her some height. The shiny black footwear peeked out below the hem of her pants and featured a super-thick platform sole and a high heel.

Kourtney Kardashian Jimmy Kimmel live in Los Angeles on April 6th 2022. 06 Apr 2022. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Kardashian was joined on the show by her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner. The star-studded family discussed Kourtney’s marriage to musician Travis Barker. The happy couple went to a chapel with an Elvis impersonator to perform the ceremony. While they did exchange vows, they did not have a marriage license, so the union is not yet legal.

Both Barker and Kardashian wore leather to their ceremony. The drummer wore a black leather jacket without a shirt underneath paired with black leather pants. He added black sunglasses as well as a chunky necklace. Kardashian also wore a black leather jacket decked out with gold studs, worn over a yellow Versace fall 2012 top with a large black cross embellishment. She also wore black pants and thick black sunglasses to the chapel.

The starlet’s style has evolved since dating rocker Barker, going from tailored, classic outfits and athleisure to punk. Lately, she has been seen in many monochromatic looks, along with corsets and leather. She has also revamped her footwear to include more strappy heels, pointed-toe boots and Converse sneakers.

Flip through the gallery to see Kardashian & Barker’s edgiest couple style moments