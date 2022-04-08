Kourtney Kardashian Takes a Risk in Edgy Crop Top & Hidden Heels With Travis Barker for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker know how to make a sleek statement on the red carpet. The recently married couple made their first live appearance as newlyweds at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” last night, wearing striking looks suitable for the influencer and rock star drummer. The new reality show, which follows their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families.

For the outfit, Kardashian went with a black midriff-baring ensemble consisting of a black cape crop top that had a crew neckline and long drapes of fabric on the sides, which created a voluminous train. She coordinated with a high-waisted skirt for a sophisticated finish.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ on April 7, 2022. CREDIT: Hulu via Image Press Agency / MEGA

Kardashian went bold with her accessories and opted for a silver and gold chain link necklace.

As for Barker, he wore a black suit that had slim-fit legs, and he wore a black button-up underneath that added a unifying polish. He kept his accessories simple and wore a pair of sleek black shades and a silver chainlink necklace.

Although her shoes got covered up by her billowing skirt, it’s safe to say that Kardashian slipped on a pair of heels that grounded her appearance perfectly. And for Barker, he laced up in black platform shoes that had a height of approximately 2 inches.

Kardashian is known for her chic and modern clothing tastes. She recently donned a black plunging blazer and flared trousers with platforms while arriving on the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with her family on Wednesday to promote her new show. And she recently wore a black Skims bodysuit paired with 6-inch black platform boots for a stylish post on Instagram.

