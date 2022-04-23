Kourtney Kardashian Redefines the House Dress to Glamorous Levels With Heeled Boots on ‘The Kardashians’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Hulu’s new series “The Kardashians” is two episodes deep, and all eyes are on Kourtney Kardashian this time around. Not only is the eldest Kardashian stealing the show thanks to her whirlwind relationship with Travis Barker and journey toward motherhood in her 40s, but the style star is using the show as an opportunity to showcase some serious looks, including at home.

Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Kris Jenner seen on “The Kardashians” on April 21, 2022. CREDIT: HULU

On the second episode of the newly-launched series, which aired Thursday, the 43-year-old star took her famed chic style to a whole new level, even without a red carpet in sight. Kardashian wore a long, one-shoulder red and black screen-printed dress while discussing her fertility journey with her mother. Kardashian was filmed sitting outdoors for the entire clip, so it’s unclear what exactly her dress depicts or if the fitted number simply features an abstract print. For shoes, Kardashian wore black knee-high slouchy boots with thin stiletto heels. It’s not clear when the episode was filmed, but the outfit is a brave choice for the warm Calabasas weather.

During the mid-episode mother-daughter scene, Kardashian wore her hair in a sleek middle-part bob, wearing what appear to be black Balenciaga Mono Rectangle Sunglasses. The too-cool sunglasses retail for $490.

While her look is undeniably chic and attention-grabbing, Kardashian discusses some truly emotional issues, getting vulnerable with her IVF journey with Barker. The star tells her mother how the process unexpectedly caused her to have menopause-like symptoms and lingering depression, leaving her feeling hopeless in her journey to motherhood. While her sleek look is worth envying, it’s also commendable that Kardashian is sharing her difficult journey on such a wide-reaching platform.

