Kourtney Kardashian Gets Halloween-Ready in Mesh Tattoo Top, Miniskirt & Leather Boots

Kourtney Kardashian snapped a few spooky photos for her Instagram yesterday, capturing moments from a Halloween party she had at her home in Calabasas, Calif. The social media star celebrated the season by styling her look around her favorite Boohoo essentials which included a mesh top and leather booties.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wore a see-through long-sleeve top featuring black graphics mirroring tattoos. For extra coverage, the Poosh owner layered the graphic top over a black bra and styled a sleek black wrap miniskirt on the bottom.

Kardashian found her footing in black knee-high boots fitted with chunky block heels and a shiny patent leather finish. Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots leave the wearer’s knee exposed, but cover the calves.

Often worn with skirts, the style is perfect for the colder months as it protects from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg. The style has become a canvas for many different silhouettes, colors, and patterns thanks to the shoe’s versatile nature.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Is a Rockstar Wife in Blink-182 Boohoo Merch and Black Platform Boots Kourtney Kardashian Goes Edgy in Sheer Bodysuit with Travis Barker & Son Reign Disick at Crossroads Kitchen Grand Opening Kourtney Kardashian Adds Edgy Twist to Fall Style in Oversized Leather Jacket & Knee-High Boots for Lemme Promo

Kardashian’s style has evolved to include more gothic components, mixing her trendy up-to-date pieces with a bit of rock and roll by way of boyfriend tees, ripped jeans, and mesh, lots of mesh.

When it comes to shoes, her wardrobe includes edgy influential styles with often trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals, and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears comfortable sneakers from Converse, Veja, and New Balance.

PHOTOS: Check out Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe style moments.