Kourtney Kardashian Poses on Santa’s Lap in Red Lingerie-Style Dress & Matching Strappy Heels

Kourtney Kardashian is ready for Christmas with her latest outfit shared on her Instagram Story yesterday. The reality tv star dressed up in red for a traditional photo on Santa’s lap.

For the occasion, Kardashian chose a daring outfit. She wore a red lingerie-inspired dress. The ensemble was a floor-length style made of a dainty see-through crimson lace fabric. Fitted with a sweetheart neckline and a corseted bodice, the gown was a striking choice for a memorable Christmas card.

Kourtney Kardashian via her Instagram Story on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Feeling rather festive, the socialite strapped on matching red sandals with stiletto-style heels that created a cohesive monochrome look, while offering her some extra inches. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. Many celebrities gravitate towards the shoe style for its immense versatility, Kardashian included.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood Edition on Nov. 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images for GQ

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy styles with trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

