Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.

The new photo sees Kardashian posing in a black High Shine Faux Croc Trench Coat from her Boohoo collection. Retailing for $60, the outerwear is embossed in an on-trend croc finish and features a tie waist belt fastening with a collar detailing and long cuffed sleeves.

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, Kardashian slipped into a set of black Jimmy Choo Oriel 110 leather ankle boots. The silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe with a slouchy upper and sat atop a thin 6-inch heel.

Jimmy Choo’s Oriel crystal-embellished boots CREDIT: Farfetch

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

To place more emphasis on her look, Kardashian simply accessorized with small square sunglasses and oversized star earrings. For glam, she went with soft makeup and styled her hair in a low bun.

Kourtney Kardashian stars in the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Daniella Midenge/Courtesy of Boohoo

The “Kardashians” star has been tapped to work with Boohoo on launching their two sustainable capsule collections, which will focus on approaching challenges regarding sustainability and helping others make eco-friendly shopping decisions. The first edgy 45-piece collection, as seen in the accompanying campaign, includes dresses, coats, separates and athleisure, along with boots, heeled sandals and wedges retailing from $6-$100.

When it comes to shoes, Kardashian‘s wardrobe includes similarly edgy styles with trendy details. She favors Prada’s popular lug-sole boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, sandals and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the television star often wears sneakers from Converse, Veja and New Balance as well.

PHOTOS: Discover Kardashian’s best shoe styles over the years in the gallery.