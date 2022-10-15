Kourtney Kardashian Is a Rockstar Wife in Blink-182 Boohoo Merch and Black Platform Boots

Kourtney Kardashian went for a punk rock look in a post made to her Instagram yesterday. Following the news that Blink-182 would be getting back together and playing a world tour, the reality star transformed into a rockstar wife in support of her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The slideshow of images saw Kardashian snapping selfies in a mirror, posing in a cozy sweatshirt and platform boots.

Dressed like a groupie, Kardashian flexed the band’s merchandise in collaboration with Boohoo which consisted of a black oversized hoodie with white writing on the front and back spelling out the band’s name in expressive font. On bottom, Kardashian took a risk, donning a highly see-through maxi fishnet skirt which she wore overtop black undergarments for extra coverage.

Casually shading her eyes, the star popped on thin black sunglasses that evoked those cool and effortless rocker chic vibes that only Kardashian could pull.

As for footwear, the Lemme founder stomped around in chunky black boots that stopped just below the eldest Kardashian sister’s knees. Popular in the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes, black boots like these often come equipped with thick rubber soles sporting reliable tred and an oversized and often exaggerated silhouette. The elevated style, while not for everyone, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatile and comfort.

When it comes to shoes, the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star‘s wardrobe includes edgy influential styles with often trendy details. Two of Kardashian’s go-to pairs of shoes are Prada’s popular lug-sole boots and Naked Wolfe’s vegan leather platform boots. She also can be seen in pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals, and boots by luxury brands like Tom Ford, Bottega Veneta, and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, she often wears comfortable sneakers from Converse, Veja, and New Balance.

