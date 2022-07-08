Kourtney Kardashian Gets ‘Matrix’-Fierce in 7-Inch Spike Heels & Latex Dress for ‘The Kardashians’ BTS

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian’s latest look gave her a serious lift.

The Poosh founder posted to her Instagram on Thursday showing off a recent look from season two of “The Kardashians,” the Hulu reality show that Kourtney and her family star in. Her outfit, styled by Dani Michelle, included a black patent leather dress from Rohk’s Spring 2022 RTW line. The long sleeve dress featured a keyhole element as well as feathers covering the wrists. Kardashian added small drop earrings but otherwise let her dress and shoes serve as the main focus.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum added serious height to her frame with her footwear. She added a pair of sky-high platform Yves Saint Laurent heels to her outfit. The patent leather shoes featured an ankle strap for supports as well as a peep-toe design. The platforms alone reached over 2 inches and the overall height of the heels reached nearly 7 inches. Her heels retail for $1,095.

Kardashian’s style has evolved ever since she starting dating her now husband, Travis Barker, going from tailored, classic outfits and athleisure to punk. Lately, she has been seen in many monochromatic looks, along with corsets and leather. She has also revamped her footwear to include more strappy heels, pointed-toe boots and Converse sneakers.

