Kourtney Kardashian Serves Edgy Y2K Moment In Accordion Pants, Tube Top & Combat Boots

Kourtney Kardashian showcased her edgy style sense while leaving the boohoo office after a photoshoot in West Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday. The Poosh founder served a monochromatic moment in all-black ensemble.

The reality superstar donned a cropped ribbed jacket over a black tube top. She stuck to a goth-inspired theme by pairing her top with baggy accordion pants. The slick bottoms had ruched detailing on the leg and were decorated with long dangling cords that frayed out on the side.

Kardashian gave her look a grungy Y2K feel with her sleek square frames, small Balenciaga handbag and layered necklaces. Her signature dark tresses were parted in the middle and flipped on the ends.

Rounding out her look was a pair of black combat boots. Originally designed to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, combat boots are utilitarian footwear created for foot protection, ankle support and a gripping tread. Classically made of black leather, combat boots were adopted by counterculture movements in the 1980s and 1990s, like the goth, punk, grunge and heavy metal scenes.

Kardashian’s style has evolved ever since she starting dating Barker, going from tailored, classic outfits and athleisure to punk. Lately, she has been seen in many monochromatic looks, along with corsets and leather. She has also revamped her footwear to include more strappy heels, pointed-toe boots and Converse sneakers.

Complement your ensemble with a pair of combat boots for a rugged appearance.

