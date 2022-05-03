Kourtney Kardashian Parties in Sculpted Mini Dress & Shiny Heels With Travis Barker in Crop Top, Fringe Pants & Lowing Shoes After Met Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

After the 2022 Met Gala concluded last night in New York, celebrity guests swarmed after-parties to continue the revelry.

Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker made their mark on the Met Gala steps in Thom Browne. The pair ended the night by heading to an after-party, leaving in equally stunning looks also by Thom Browne.

Kardashian wore a houndstooth gray and black dress with a sweetheart neckline. The dress was fitted to the star’s body and featured a sculpted, almost corset-like structure.

“The Kardashians” star and the rocker kept their looks simple, especially after having such a big night on the red carpet.

Barker stood beside the Kardashian, walking hand-in-hand wearing head-to-toe Thom Browne. The outfit included a white cropped top with fringe on the hem. The drummer wore a red shiny tank top underneath it, creating a nice contrast with the difference in fabrics. Barker kept fans on their toes, donning black pants with sparkling tassels. The trousers had a lot of movement and the sparkling embellishments caught the light each time the star walked.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head to the Met Gala after party. CREDIT: Mega

Kardashian wore classic black pumps by Jimmy Choo with a pronounced pointed toe. The brand’s “Spruce” pump has a nice sheen to it much like her dress. Barker wore patent black leather lowing dress shoe with intricate detailing and black laces. Both shoes are formal but ultimately comfortable, giving the stars leeway when it came to partying through the night.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head to the Met Gala after party. CREDIT: Mega

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker head to the Met Gala after party. CREDIT: Mega

