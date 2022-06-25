NBA Draft Mom Kool Daniels Goes Viral in White Side-Slit Dress & Caged Heels With Son Dyson Daniels in ‘Foil’ Suit

Australian professional basketball player Dyson Daniels recently celebrated being the 8th overall pick during the 2022 NBA Draft, committing to join the New Orleans Pelicans for the upcoming NBA season. The 19-year-old player may have expected to be the center of attention during draft proceedings, but his proud mother’s top-notch style stole a portion of the spotlight during the career-defining night on Thursday.

To support her son during the Brooklyn-based NBA Draft event, Kool-Daniels wore a show-stopping sleek white dress with a mid-calf hem. The eye-catching dress included a statement side-slit that featured peplum-like flounce detailing, with the doting mother wearing strappy stiletto sandals to complete the look. The heels featured a caged silhouette.

Kool-Daniels tagged the Australian boutique Mona Lisa in an Instagram photo featuring her wearing the dress with her two other sons.

After her son was drafted by New Orleans, Kools-Daniels changed into an after-party outfit to celebrate her child’s NBA triumph. Switching into a colorful hot pink gown featuring side cutouts and a thigh-high slit, Kools-Daniels posed with her newly-minted NBA star forward while in sandals.

Kools-Daniels wasn’t alone in receiving attention for her NBA Draft style choice. Dyson Daniels also went viral for modeling a high-fashion “foil” suit for the occasion. To find out his fate, Daniels wore a silver metallic-patterned tailored suit jacket and matching trousers, pairing the look with a light gray button-up shirt, a black bow tie, and black buckle loafers.

At the end of the night, both mother and son accessorized their outfits with New Orleans Pelicans hats.

