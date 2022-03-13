×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
MEGA837335_002-head
Kylie Jenner
Chrissy Teigen
Sophie Turner
Malia Obama
View Gallery 65 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style.

Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Nike, sneakers, t-shirt, athleisure, March 11 2022
Kimora Lee Simmons out and about in Los Angeles on March 11, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Kimora Lee Simmons, Nike, sneakers, t-shirt, athleisure, March 11 2022
Kimora Lee Simmons out and about in Los Angeles on March 11, 2022.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

She completed everything with white Nike Air Max sneakers. The shoes featured leather uppers and had white shoelaces for a monochromatic touch, which added a sporty element to her dressed-down outfit.

Kimora Lee Simmons, Nike, sneakers, t-shirt, athleisure, March 11 2022
A closer look at Kimora Lee Simmons’ white Nike sneakers.
CREDIT: MEGA

For accessories, she wore a series of bracelets of different textures and metals as well as a black Hermés handbag.

The former model and mother of influencers Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons is often seen wearing intricate leather pieces, animal prints and dashing outerwear that align with her fashion-forward aesthetic.

Simmons is known for being the founder of the early aughts brand Baby Phat. The brand was known for its chic ability to merge hip-hop streetwear of the time with girly silhouettes to create a line and range of products that appealed to women of many different demographics. Her kitty emblem was a marker of the time, and it emblazoned everything from outerwear, tracksuits, handbags and even sneakers.

See more stars in leggings.

Pop on a pair of white sneakers for a clean look.

 

Kate Spade New York Lift Scarlet Sneakers

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Lift Scarlet Sneakers, $178.

 

Veja, sneakers, white sneakers, leather sneakers, flat sneakers

To Buy: Veja Espalar sneakers, $130.

Universal Thread, Target, sneakers, white sneakers, leather sneakers, flat sneakers
CREDIT: Target

To Buy: Universal Thread Paige sneakers, $21 (was $30).

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’ Sponsored

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad