Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style.

Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist.

Kimora Lee Simmons out and about in Los Angeles on March 11, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

She completed everything with white Nike Air Max sneakers. The shoes featured leather uppers and had white shoelaces for a monochromatic touch, which added a sporty element to her dressed-down outfit.

A closer look at Kimora Lee Simmons’ white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

For accessories, she wore a series of bracelets of different textures and metals as well as a black Hermés handbag.

The former model and mother of influencers Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons is often seen wearing intricate leather pieces, animal prints and dashing outerwear that align with her fashion-forward aesthetic.

Simmons is known for being the founder of the early aughts brand Baby Phat. The brand was known for its chic ability to merge hip-hop streetwear of the time with girly silhouettes to create a line and range of products that appealed to women of many different demographics. Her kitty emblem was a marker of the time, and it emblazoned everything from outerwear, tracksuits, handbags and even sneakers.

