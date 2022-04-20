×
Kimora Lee Simmons Suits Up With Sheer Statement Spiral Boots for Alexander Wang ‘Fortune City’ Fashion Show

By Jacorey Moon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kimora Lee Simmons makes a daring statement in all-black and wears one of fashion’s currently most beloved boots for her latest look.

The Baby Phat brand creator posed on the red carpet for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show that took place in Los Angeles’ Chinatown district last night. The star-studded event hosted celebrities and talents like Erika Jayne, Bia, Noah Beck, Maliibu Mitch, Nikita Dragun, Doechii, Coi Leray and Lisa Rinna, just to name a few.

Kimora Lee Simmons, All black, Alexander Wang, Jimmy Choo x Mugler boots, April 19 2022
Kimora Lee Simmons wears all black and Jimmy Choo x Mugler boots for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” show in Los Angeles on April 19, 2022.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Simmons opted to go bold with her outfit and donned a structured suit jacket that she styled as a dress. The outerwear was slouchy and slightly oversized, which helped create a plunging neckline and revealed a matching top underneath.

The entrepreneur accessorized went with a crystallized mini handbag from Alexander Wang that featured a black handle with the brand’s name etched in white.

Kimora Lee Simmons, All black, Alexander Wang, Jimmy Choo x Mugler boots, April 19 2022
A closer look at Kimora Lee Simmons’ Jimmy Choo x Mugler black and sheer boots.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Jimmy Choo x Mugler Black and Dark Nude Sheer Spiral Stretch Fabric Sock Over-The-Knee Boots
Tee Jimmy Choo x Mugler Black and Dark Nude Sheer Spiral Stretch Fabric Sock Over-The-Knee Boots
CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The fashion maven grounded her look with tall black and sheer boots from the coveted Jimmy Choo x Mugler footwear collection. The two powerhouse brands collaborated on shoe silhouettes that meshed their brand codes and created modern styles that celebrities and sartorial-lovers alike are fawning over. The boots retail for $1,950.

When it comes to her clothing aesthetic, the former model and mother of influencers Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons tends to stick with functional activewear, vibrant colored separates and cutting-edge outerwear that aligns with her trendy tastes.

Simmons is known for being the founder of the early aughts brand Baby Phat. The brand was known for its chic ability to merge hip-hop streetwear of the time with girly silhouettes to create a line and range of products that appealed to women of many different demographics. Her kitty emblem was a marker of the time, and it emblazoned everything from outerwear, tracksuits, handbags and even sneakers.

Click through the gallery to get a closer look at the Jimmy Choo x Mugler shoe collaboration. 

