Kimora Lee Simmons Lets Her Feet Breathe on Boat Ride in Black Swimsuit & Breezy White Shirt

Kimora Lee Simmons is enjoying her vacation in the ocean. The socialite posed on a boat ride, throwing up a peace sign for the camera in an Instagram post made yesterday.

In the image, Simmons wore a black one-piece swimsuit with a sweetheart neckline. The fashion designer added a breezy white button-down to complete the look.

Simmons accessorized her simple ensemble with a plethora of gold and silver bracelets and a watch which she stacked up on her wrist for a more maximalist appearance. Paired alongside the mixed metals, the model sported sparkling earrings and an anklet. The beach day called for a simple hairstyle, Simmons styling her long dark hair down in a windswept middle part. She finished her look with sunglasses.

First emerging in the early 1900s, one-piece swimsuits pushed boundaries in women’s fashion, with women actually getting arrested for wearing what many today would consider modest swimwear. By the 1930s, one-piece swimsuits largely resembled what they are today — fitted garments scooped low in the back without sleeves or leg coverings.

While she wasn’t wearing any in her post, Simmons’ shoes often come in neutrals with a timeless feel. The Baby Phat owner usually gravitates towards strappy sandals, pointed pumps, and versatile boots in black from top brands like Jimmy Choo and Mugler. On her days off, Simmons can be found wearing comfy sandals and plain white sneakers from brands like Nike and Versace.

Simmons has impressively forged her own path within the industry, thanks to her personal design endeavors with her brand Baby Phat. The offshoot of “Phat Farm” re-launched in 2019 and has since gone on to collaborate with Puma.

