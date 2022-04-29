Kimora Lee Simmons Makes an Ethereal Arrival in White Dress & Sandals to Honor Andre Leon Talley at Funeral Service

Kimora Lee Simmons attended Andre Leon Talley’s funeral service in Harlem, New York today.

The service was held at the Abyssinian Baptist Church. Hundreds of mourners came to pay their respects to the late fashion journalist. Attendees included Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour and Naomi Campbell.

Kimora Lee Simmons arrives for the funeral of Andre Leon Talley. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

For the ceremony, Simmons wore all white. She slipped on a light silk dress with a collared neckline as well as pearl buttons lining the front side of the gown. The dress also featured pockets on the side. The model accessorized with white layered pearl necklaces with two silver double “C” Chanel logo pendants and carried the classic black quilted Chanel bag with white and gold pearl detailing on the sides.

On her feet, she wore a pair of white heels with straps running across her footbed and her ankle.

Talley, the boundary-breaking fashion legend and longtime Vogue editor, died on Jan, 18 in New York at the age of 73.

Manolo Blahnik and André Leon Talley at a W Magazine party for Kate Moss in 2003. CREDIT: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media

Talley got his start with an unpaid apprenticeship to Diana Vreeland at The Met’s Costume Institute. Talley rose through the fashion ranks at WWD, Vanity Fair and House and Garden, but it was his tenure at Vogue that defined his illustrious career. Talley was the first Black man to hold his position at Vogue. He chronicled his incredible highs and dramatic lows in “The Chiffon Trenches,” his 2020 memoir.

He notably paved the way for many fashion talents that counted him as a close friend, including Manolo Blahnik, Marc Jacobs and Diane von Furstenberg.

Editor in chief of Vouge Anna Wintour and Andre Leon Talley watching the Vera Wang fashion show on Feb. 6, 2008. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

