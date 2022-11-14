Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Glam in Dramatic High-Low Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tiffany Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding

Kimberly Guilfoyle attended Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ wedding. The ceremony was held at the Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 12.

Guilfoyle made an elegant style statement at the event, wearing a black gown. The sharp piece had dramatic, pleated sleeves and a high-low hemline with slits at the side. Taking things up a notch, the news reporter accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and a silver watch.

(L-R) Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach on Nov. 12, 2022.

For glam, Guilfoyle went with a dark smokey eye and glossy neutral pout. She styled parted her hair on the side and let her straight tresses cascade on her shoulders.

When it came down to the shoes, the former prosecuting attorney completed her look with a set of black strappy sandals. The silhouette had a thin strap that ran along the instep and sat atop a stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

PHOTOS: See Tiffany Trump’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.