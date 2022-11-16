Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Son Ronan Villency Coordinates With Her in Blazers for Donald Trump’s Re-Election Announcement at Mar-a-Lago

Kimberly Guilfoyle and her son Ronan Villency were front-row for Donald Trump’s presidential announcement yesterday night in Mar-a-Lago, Fla. The former president announced his bid for re-election in 2024.

Dressed in formalwear, Villency suited up in a black fitted blazer which he wore overtop a crisp white button down. On bottom, the 16-year-old wore straight black slacks that streamlined his sharp look. Many of the men in attendance wore either blue or black suits. Although Villency’s shoes weren’t visible, the look was most likely completed with black loafers or Oxfords.

(L-R): Ronan Villency, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump and Laura Trump listen as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on Nov. 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. CREDIT: Getty Images

Villency’s father is Eric Villency, CEO of Villency Design Group, from Guilfoyle’s second marriage. She was also married to Gavin Newsom, who is currently governor of California.

Villency’s mother wore a sleek black blazer dress. Her style included pointed lapels and long sleeves, as well as a hem reaching at least a knee length. The hybrid piece was paired with large hoop earrings, as well as her diamond engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr. When it came to footwear, Guilfoyle’s shoes could not be seen.

However, her attire was likely finished with a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals that matched or complemented her outfit — two styles she has frequently worn over the years. In fact, just this week the former practicing attorney was also dressed in black — a silky flared-sleeve dress, paired with black heeled sandals accented with metallic silver ties — for Tiffany Trump’s wedding to businessman Michael Boulos.

Former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Surrounded by supporters and colleagues, Trump announced his candidacy in Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida, delivering a speech. The announcement sets up a potential rematch against President Joe Biden, who also intends to run for reelection in 2024. “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump stated, according to CNN.

