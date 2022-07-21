Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Versace Safety Pin Heels & Dress to Ivana Trump’s Funeral With Donald Trump Jr

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr., attend the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20 in New York City.

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral on July 20, bringing her famous family together to pay respects to her life and legacy. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Donald Trump, Jr., attended the service in a long-sleeve black dress with a draped neckline and a knee-length hem. She paired the simple textured piece with a pair of Versace sling-back black pumps with a gold safety pin detailing.

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr., attend the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20 in New York City. CREDIT: GWR/STAR MAX/IPx

Guilfoyle accessorized her look with a simple pearl necklace and a pair of pearl studs. She carried a black Saint Laurent envelope clutch with a gold metal logo.

Donald Trump, Jr. wore a classic dark gray suit and black horsebit loafers to his mother’s service.

Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump depart Ivana Trump’s funeral on July 20 in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Ivana Trump made a memorable mark on the fashion scene throughout her life, notably rising to socialite status after meeting and marrying a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After her marriage to Trump, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, befriending some of the biggest names in fashion. After she divorced Donald Trump, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture sold on the Home Shopping Network and the Canadian Shopping Channel. She also launched her own fashion and fragrance company, House of Ivana, in 1995.