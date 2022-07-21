×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Versace Safety Pin Heels & Dress to Ivana Trump’s Funeral With Donald Trump Jr

By Katie Dupere
Katie Dupere

Katie Dupere

More Stories By Katie

View All
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr., are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by JNI/Star Max/GC Images)
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr., attend the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral on July 20, bringing her famous family together to pay respects to her life and legacy. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiance of Donald Trump, Jr., attended the service in a long-sleeve black dress with a draped neckline and a knee-length hem. She paired the simple textured piece with a pair of Versace sling-back black pumps with a gold safety pin detailing.

Photo by: GWR/STAR MAX/IPx 2022 7/20/22 Ivana Trumps children and grandchildren among other family members gather at the arrival for her funeral held at the St. Vincent Ferrer Church on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Her former husband, former President Donald Trump joined his children on the steps of the church to see her casket depart. Here, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump, Jr., attend the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20 in New York City.
CREDIT: GWR/STAR MAX/IPx
 
Guilfoyle accessorized her look with a simple pearl necklace and a pair of pearl studs. She carried a black Saint Laurent envelope clutch with a gold metal logo.
Donald Trump, Jr. wore a classic dark gray suit and black horsebit loafers to his mother’s service.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 20: Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump depart St. Vincent Ferrer Church to pay last respects for Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Barron Trump, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump depart Ivana Trump’s funeral on July 20 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images
Ivana Trump made a memorable mark on the fashion scene throughout her life, notably rising to socialite status after meeting and marrying a young Donald Trump during her modeling days in the mid-’70s. After her marriage to Trump, Ivana quickly found her footing as a highly-regarded New York City socialite, befriending some of the biggest names in fashion. After she divorced Donald Trump, Ivana launched her own line of clothing, costume jewelry and cosmetics called Ivana Haute Couture sold on the Home Shopping Network and the Canadian Shopping Channel. She also launched her own fashion and fragrance company, House of Ivana, in 1995.
imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad