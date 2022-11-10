Kim Kardashian Poses With Miniature of Herself in Floral Balenciaga Boots for ‘032c’ Winter Issue

Kim Kardashian is the star of “032c’s” new winter issue. In the cover photo, shot by Collier Schorr, she poses with one arm out at a 90-degree, while a miniature replica of herself lands on it. Both of her versions are clad in Balenciaga.

The full-sized version of Kardashian is wearing a black dress with gloved sleeves, a draped-over torso, and an empire waistline. The draped skirt parts to reveal a pair of black Balenciaga pantalegging boots.

The sole accessory Kardashian wore for this all-black look, which was styled by “032c’s” fashion director Ras Baun Bartram, was a silver, punk-worthy studded metal bracelet.

The “mini-Kim” is wearing a red draped-over dress paired with white floral knife boots from Balenciaga’s fall 2022 collection. The shoes feature an over-the-knee length and a 4.3-inch heel.

Knife Over-The-Knee Boot in Paper Crush Floral printed jersey from Balenciaga’s fall 2022 collection. CREDIT: Balenciaga

Kardashian’s silver-blond hair, styled by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, features dark roots. Her tresses are styled down in a minimalist side part.

In other photos of the magazine, Kardashian is seen wearing a dramatic furry coat, leather jacket and oversized sunglasses – also from Balenciaga.

“032c” is a Berlin-based fashion and media company founded by Joerg Koch in 2000. The company has previously collaborated with Kim and Khloe Kardashian on a Yeezy campaign shoot.

