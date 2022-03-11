As Kim Kardashian’s Controversial Work Ethic Advice Goes Viral, She Proves Her Words Modeling a Plunging Bralette

After taking Paris Fashion Week by storm, Kim Kardashian is keeping it cozy in her latest Instagram post. The new photo comes a few hours after she went viral for sharing her advice for women in business in a video interview with Variety magazine. The shapewear mogul graced the latest cover of Variety, along with her mother Kris Jenner and sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

“Get your f****** a** up and work.It seems like nobody wants to work these days…You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work,” the reality star says in the clip. The remarks created a torrent of comments on social media, with some fans praising her work ethic and others slamming her as tone deaf.

On Thursday, the industry muse took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself sitting on a closet floor. In the new shots, Kardashian dons a bright blue cropped puffer jacket from Chinese designer, Dingyun Zhang. The outerwear comes from the label’s fall 2020 collection.

The vibrant coat was a complete with an exaggerated structured collar, quilted padded effect, a zipper closure, mint green cuffs and reflective material. In another photo, the jacket eventually turns silver, which makes Kardashian pose a question to her followers.

“Is it blue or is it silver?” she wrote under the upload.

She teamed the short garment with a plunging nude bralette and dark blue sweatpants. The multihypenate business entrepreneur styled her raven locs in soft natural waves and opted for her signature neutral makeup.

Although she didn’t wear shoes, it’s safe to say that she would’ve styled this comfy look with some fresh kicks. When it comes to footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has been spotted in everything from Yeezy sneakers to custom Maison Martin Margiela, Air Max, Jordan, Vans and a range of Nike silhouettes.

Kardashian’s latest post comes

On the fashion front, Kardashian is known for having a trendy and ultra-chic sartorial sense. She is never afraid to take risks and step out in head-turning pieces. For example, she recently gave major biker babe vibes at the grand opening of Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood, Calif. The social media personality wore a monochromatic look that consisted of a black Balenciaga motorcycle jacket and sleek form-fitting leggings. She accessorized with silver shades and carried a small black Balenciaga crocodile handbag. To ground everything, she slipped into black pointed-toe ankle boots. The leather silhouette was the perfect touch as it added an edge with its sharp heel.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s riskiest styles over the years.