Kim Kardashian Wears Vans Kicks for Family Day out in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian was spotted in a park in Calabasas, Calif. enjoying a relaxing Sunday afternoon with her kids.

The celeb wore a toned-down weekend look, a departure from her usual assembly of bodycon dresses and catsuits.

The look included a long black terry-cloth overcoat and a classic pair of black-and-white Vans Old Skool sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of classic black frames and wore two side-parted braids.

Kim Kardashian is spotted in Calabasas, California on April 3, 2022. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

While Kardashian often wore Yeezy during her relationship with Kanye West, the newly divorced star seems to be busy building her Vans collection these days. Not only does she wear the Old Skool in black and white, but the star also has an all-white style and the classic checkerboard pattern.

Kim Kardashian out and about in New York City on March 22, 2022. CREDIT: Ramales/Rachpoot/Splash / Splash