Kim Kardashian Wears Vans Kicks for Family Day out in Calabasas

Kim Kardashian was spotted in a park in Calabasas, Calif. enjoying a relaxing Sunday afternoon with her kids.
The celeb wore a toned-down weekend look, a departure from her usual assembly of bodycon dresses and catsuits.
The look included a long black terry-cloth overcoat and a classic pair of black-and-white Vans Old Skool sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of classic black frames and wore two side-parted braids.
While Kardashian often wore Yeezy during her relationship with Kanye West, the newly divorced star seems to be busy building her Vans collection these days. Not only does she wear the Old Skool in black and white, but the star also has an all-white style and the classic checkerboard pattern.
Last week, the “Kardashians” star attended son Saint West’s soccer game in Los Angeles in a relatively casual ensemble: black leggings and an oversized black Balenciaga hoodie, paired with a sharp knotted bun. Kardashian’s footwear raised eyebrows at first glance, appearing to be a pair of black “pedicure” sandals. In actuality, the style hailed from Balenciaga.
While Kardashian has been in LA with her kids of late, she has been on the go this spring, criss-crossing the country with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
In March, she hit Miami to celebrate the launch of the new Skims Swim collection and pop-up shop.