Kim Kardashian Looks Typically Chic in Black String Bikini on Vacation With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is currently enjoying a beach vacation with comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson, posting pictures of the idyllic getaway on Instagram. To enjoy the crystal-clear waters during her tropical trip, Kardashian sported a super-simple monochromatic bikini that is equal parts sleek and passionate. Needless to say, you’ll want to recreate this all-black look for your own summer excursions.

In a series of snapshots shared yesterday, the 41-year-old star posed on the beach in a plain black string bikini with Davidson. Kardashian wore large black rounded rectangle sunglasses with the look, shielding her eyes from the blazing sun in coordinating style. To feel the sand between her toes, Kardashian went barefoot. Thankfully, it looks like Kardashian also went sans jewelry, ensuring she won’t risk losing another pair of diamond earrings to the sea.

The star wore her long blond locks in an effortless loose wavy style featuring a middle part. Kardashian notably bleached her hair at the beginning of May for the Met Gala, where she controversially wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic nude sleeveless crystal-covered dress that the Hollywood beauty wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy.

Davidson coordinated with Kardashian during the getaway, wearing a pair of black board shorts and Prada sunglasses. In some pictures taken by Kardashian, the 28-year-old comedian is also pictured in a black short-sleeve button-up shirt and a black snapback hat.

Kardashian also posted videos from her trip on Instagram Stories, including one clip showing a hermit crab she found on the beach. On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian cheekily praised Davidson for his social media savviness, writing that he “passed the content-taking-boyfriend test.”

Kardashian is completely off-duty during her couple’s getaway. Between the vacation posts, Kardashian posted several videos promoting the launch of her upcoming skin brand SKKN. The minimal skin brand — which features face cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream, serum, and more — is slated to launch on June 21 at noon ET.