Kim Kardashian Goes All-Black in Dramatic Coat, Leather Pants & Boots at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Party

Kim Kardashian went with head-to-toe black leather for her latest event.

The “Kardashians” star hit Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection launch event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The event, held at Sunset Tower Hotel, also included guests like Hailey Bieber and Miranda Kerr.

Kardashian wore an all-black ensemble, starting with a black scoop-neck top and a pair of high-waisted leather pants. The star threw an oversized coat over top. The black leather floor-length jacket featured a large fur-lined collar. She accessorized with layered silver chain including an eye-catching snake necklace. She also carried a small top-handle bag and wore black Balenciaga sunglasses in a few shots.

Kardashian attends Tiffany & Co.’s celebration of the launch of the Lock Collection on Oct. 26. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Kardashian added to the monochromatic look with a pair of black boots. She wore leather boots with a pointed toe that peeked out from under her leather pants’ hem.

Kardashian and Kerr attend Tiffany & Co.’s celebration of the launch of the Lock Collection on Oct. 26. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense. She tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe boots and edgy silhouettes that stay true to her aesthetic. The media personality has made her mark in the fashion industry by creating her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. She has also starred in campaigns and runway shows for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi. More recently, she has been tapped by Stuart Weitzman to star in their latest campaign.

