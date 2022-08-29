Kim Kardashian Slips on Thong Sandals & Pink Camouflage Dress

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a new video of her in an asymmetrical one-shoulder pink camouflage ensemble with the caption “Balenci Barbie” in reference to one of her favorite brands, Balenciaga.

While the dress is Balenciaga, Kim teamed it with a pair of thong sandals for a boardwalk-ready look as we approach the end of summer. She paired the dress and sandals with a small black Fendi bag which looked just about able to hold the phone she was snapping mirror pictures within the Instagram video.

Kardashian’s hair was truly Barbie doll worthy with a high bun in the back and curtain bangs in the front leaving room to highlight her beauty look. The “KKW Beauty” mogul, who swears by contour palettes, went for a full beauty look, including contour, heavy eyeshadow, and a bright pink lip adding to the Barbie vibes of her look.

Kim Kardashian Poses for a Mirror Selfie

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is a known muse for Balenciaga, having walked the brand’s runway show at Paris Couture Week last July in an alien couture gown. She’s also a known fan of the Barbiecore trend, having recently worn an all-pink Balenciaga ensemble, including bag and boots, in an Instagram photo taken by her daughter North West.

Kim Kardashian Poses for a Mirror Selfie

Kardashian’s been keeping busy with her latest business ventures, including SKKN by Kim, a skincare line she developed following her KKW Beauty line closing. She’s also been actively growing her SKIMS solution wear line, although the brand did recently face a lawsuit over what customers were complaining was defective body tape. The brand responded by saying the customers bought knockoff products.

