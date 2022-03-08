Kim Kardashian Models Edgy Cutout Swimsuit With Futuristic Accessories

Kim Kardashian even makes relaxing poolside a stylish task.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared a photoset on Instagram today that showed the socialite and entrepreneur modeling chic swimwear.

When it comes to the outfit, Kardashian opted for a nude one-piece swimsuit that featured two edgy cutouts in the middle of the garment. The piece had a high-waist design and had a high neckline.

For accessories, she went bold and dramatic in a chunky silver necklace and matching bracelets for a stylish touch. The pieces have a geometric shape and have a futuristic appeal to them.

Although Kardashian didn’t opt for shoes, it’s safe to say that if she wanted to dress this beachy look up, she would’ve thrown on sharp pumps or breezy heeled sandals that aligned with her aesthetic.

Kardashian has a trendy and uber-sophisticated sartorial taste. For example, recently, we’ve seen her wear an electric blue Balenciaga catsuit paired with blue covered heels in the same fabric as the catsuit. She also wore a black sequined strapless gown paired with black boot pants, all by Balenciaga. As for shoes, she tends to slip on boots or heels that elevate her attire and finish them off with her sleek Kardashian style.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry. She has created her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. Kardashian has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi.

