Kim Kardashian Chose a Barely-There Skims Bikini & Unexpected Accessories for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue Cover

Kim Kardashian just checked off another career milestone with her debut cover on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The business mogul and reality superstar is one of four cover models revealed today, joining the likes of Ciara, Maye Musk and rising supermodel Yumi Nu.

Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit moment, posing fresh-faced in a nude Skims bikini and matching sheer gloves — yes, gloves with a bikini, because it wouldn’t be a cover without a styling choice bound to go viral. The goal was to make the shoot feel futuristic, matching the looks she’s been wearing in real life.

In another photo, the mega influencer wore a black leather triangle Skims bikini with a pair of leather Balenciaga pants, while getting on a motorcycle. Kardashian wore a slew of Skims swimsuits throughout the photoshoot, including her strapless metallic silver suit, a cropped white and black suit, and a silver cutout one-piece. Other suits included a triangle bikini with outfits from Balenciaga.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day explained that this one of the magazine’s most diverse issues in history.

The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar. It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim. So in this issue, we encourage readers to see these models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it,” May said.

“The world may label them one way, but we want to focus our lens on all the ways they see themselves and how they own who they are. No matter your age, whether you’re a new mom, partner, sister, entertainer, athlete, entrepreneur, advocate, student, mentor, role model, leader or dreamer—or all of the above—we want to celebrate these women, their evolution and the many dimensions of who they are,” May explained

