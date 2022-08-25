Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Snoop Dogg Thigh-High Boots and Statement Jewelry at a Kylie Cosmetics Event

Kim Kardashian attended Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last night, her family following suit. Many influencers and friends of the brand were also in attendance, showing their support for Jenner and her work.

Kardashian arrived in an all-black ensemble, save for a pop of color on her shoes and a very familiar face stamped on it. The sleek outfit began with a classic Kardashian silhouette, the social media personality donning a shiny black bodysuit with a halter-style neckline.

Kim Kardashian wears Snoop Dogg boots as she attends Kylie Jenner’s event at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

The “KKW Beauty” mogul relied on her accessories, making the bodysuit a base for what was to come. Feeling glittery, Kardashian wore large circular diamond earrings that acted as a statement piece, especially when paired with the neutral black sunglasses on her face and the tiny Balenciaga bag she carried.

Related Dua Lipa is All Smiles in Balenciaga Track Sneakers Hiking Outfit Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster Wears Futuristic Chrome and Chunky Mini 'Dad' Sneakers for Kylie Cosmetics Party Khloe Kardashian Thinks Pink in Balenciaga Neon Boots and Catsuit for Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty Event

The stand-out piece by far was Kardashian’s boots, the suede thigh-high style picturing a full-color portrait of Snoop Dogg on the side of each shoe. Grabbing all the attention, the heeled footwear was fitted with pointed toes and a substantial heel that lifted Kardashian up to new heights. The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star is a huge proprietor of thigh-highs of all kinds, wearing them in many memorable outfits since the start of her long spanning career.

Kim Kardashian taking a selfie before the Kylie Cosmetics event in Los Angeles on Aug. 25, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

Although Kardashian’s boots are by no means traditional, they are based upon a timeless silhouette that has been worn on many as far back as the 15th century. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

PHOTOS: See more of Kim Kardashian’s risk-taking style moments.