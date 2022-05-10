Kim Kardashian Models Her ‘School Drop-Off’ Skims Outfit With Vans Slip-On Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian may be a billion-dollar fashion mogul and an international influencer, but she still makes time to drop her kids off at school. And the 41-year-old mom’s off-duty style for the morning parental outing is equal parts effortless, affordable and absolutely stylish.

Kim Kardashian wears Vans and a SKIMS cropped tank to drop off her kids at school on May 10.

In an Instagram Stories video shot before the school day started, Kardashian modeled her low-key look that centered around a cropped white tank from her recently-released Skims Boyfriend Collection. She paired the $36 top with oversized gray sweatpants and white-on-white checkerboard Vans, which are a $60 affordable classic.

Kardashian, who recently dyed her hair blond to pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala, wore her waist-grazing hair in loose waves definitely refined by a morning glam squad. She sported light makeup, donning a gray smoky eye and bold black liner.

“This is my Boyfriend Collection tank, which I am obsessed with and I’m going to wear it to school drop-off,” Kardashian said in the selfie video, which was filmed in her famously stark home. “It’s a really good basic.”

Kardashian may get her new-found affinity for Vans from boyfriend Pete Davidson, who is often seen in the shoe style. Most recently, the 28-year-old sneakerhead wore black and white laced Vans for the couple’s first public appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner on April 30.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arriving to the 2022 White House Correspondents’ dinner held at the Washington Hilton Hotel on April 30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / ME Kardashian notably wore a similar pair of Vans while out with family on April 3, marking a rare public appearance in affordable footwear. As the adage goes, the couple that wears Vans together, stays together.

