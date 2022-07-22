Kim Kardashian Models Futuristic Skims Bikini With Khloe in Silver Swimsuit

Kim and Khloe Kardashian sun bathed and snapped selfies in style on the beach.

The post made to Kim’s Instagram today shows the sisters wearing chic silver swimsuits from her Skims brand, captioning the photo, “House of Kards.” The series of images follows Kim’s cover story with “Allure.”

Kim laid beside her sister in a chrome bikini designed with triangular cups and a halter neck. The bottoms were high-waisted and just as metallic, glowing in the sun’s rays. Kim accessorized with matching sunglasses that had no frames.

Khloe followed in her footsteps, also donning a futuristic silver swimsuit, but in a one-piece style. It also sat high on Khloe’s hips. The TV personality’s one-piece had a low back and thick shoulder straps, adding to that futuristic feeling because of the more geometric, curving silhouette.

Khloe also wore mirrored sunglasses in silver featuring thick cat-eye frames.

Known for her love of neutrals and fitted silhouettes, Kim has made an indelible mark on the modern fashion industry. Famed for her red carpet fashion risks, pantaboots and monochromatic looks, the businesswoman and socialite has helped influence women’s fashion trends for over a decade.

