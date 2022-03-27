×
Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Surfer Girl In A Head To Toe Silver Look and Custom Nameplate Jewelry

By Amina Ayoud
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, latex bra, latex leggings, gray latex, silver latex, shiny latex, boots, ankle boots, PVC boots, pointed-toe boots, gray boots, wedge boots, wedge heels, Miami
Kim Kardashian arrives to a Skims event with Khloe Kardashian in Miami on March 19, 2022.
CREDIT: MEGA

Kim Kardashian sent kisses to the camera in her latest post to Instagram.

The social media star stood before some greenery and a pool, making a kissy face towards the camera on Saturday while sporting a silver puffer jacket with a metallic finish. Kardashian draped the coat over a sporty silver top with a reflective iridescent sheen. The cutout top had the active silhouette of wetsuit, giving the entire look a futuristic surfer girl vibe for the California native.

On the bottom, Kardashian opted for a pair of silvery-grey leggings that enhanced the body-conscious aesthetic. The look also played into the star’s signature style of monochromatic looks. The model, mogul and aspiring lawyer tends to play with textures while sporting a monochrome look to create a multi-layered ensemble with interesting pieces. The look is playful and futuristic, proving that silver is a solid color to incorporate into any outfit.

While her shoes weren’t visible in the Instagram post, it’s likely that Kardashian paired the look with a pair of matching silver footwear. The star’s preference for thigh-high boots might point to a pair in silver to go with the sporty, futuristic-surfer vibe.

 

Around the Kardashian’s neck is a custom-made necklace that reads “Kim” — a detail that takes the look to a whole new level. Made by jewelry designer Eric Mavani, the necklace is made with white diamonds and pink colored gemstones that sparkled in the California sunshine.

Beyond her outfit, Kim’s makeup was smokey and neutral as usual while her hair was parted down the middle and straightened. All the silver accents bring the look home. Kim gives a master class on monochrome, teaching us that a great way to pull off a look like that is to mix and match shades of a color to play with depth and perspective.

See how Kim Kardashian styles some PVC Pumps.

