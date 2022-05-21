Kim Kardashian Boards a Yacht in Black Sheer Dress & Stiletto Sandals With Daughter North West in Italy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West hopped on a luxury yacht today ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

Kim and North were not the only members of the family aboard. Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner also joined the party, the “Momager” mingling among the guests with her daughters in tow.

The boat soiree was held in Portofino, Italy. Kim was snapped off of the boat, with the mom of four walking hand in hand with her oldest daughter North West. She donned a sheer black maxi dress for the occasion, prepping for the day out on the sea. The dress had an asymmetrical neckline with a sheer sleeve on one side, while the neckline dips on the other end, held up with a thick strap. The strap in question seemed to be attached to a black bikini top or bra top, the dress acting as a chic cover-up. The sleeves on the maxi dress were also made of a sheer fabric with a gathered cuff at the wrist, giving both sleeves volume and shape. The sheer little number was paired with layered silver cross necklaces and a black crisscrossed sandal heel.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner and other guests on D&G’s yacht in Portofino. CREDIT: Mega

Eight-year-old West wore pink lacy pants with a blush pink corset top. The structured top was layered over a mesh mock neck for extra coverage. The little star shrugged on a sheer pink cardigan with pink faux-fur trim, accessorizing with a beaded chain purse and gold crosses on her ears. West opted for more comfortable footwear than her mother, slipping on classic white sneakers with a rounded toe and simple silhouette. The mother-daughter duo seemingly went for similar choices, hence the sheer fabrics and dramatic cross accessories. The duo has successfully refreshed the mom and daughter look, making twinning cool again.

