Kim Kardashian Goes Sporty-Chic In Backless Bodysuit & Versatile Sneakers for Son Saint West’s Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian served a monochrome moment while attending her son Saint West’s soccer game in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The reality superstar put a modern twist on a sporty-chic outfit. For the outing, Kardashian wore a backless short-sleeve bodysuit. She teamed the sleek top with baggy black cargo pants. The casual bottoms had oversized square pockets on the front and at the sides.

Kim Kardashian at her son Saint West soccer game in Los Angeles on May 15, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The industry muse accessorized with black futuristic shades. To keep things chill, she opted for minimal makeup and pulled her freshly dyed blond hair back into a low ponytail.

Saint West was casually dressed in his soccer uniform and rounded his out look with black socks and white and blue cleats. As for footwear, “The Kardashians” star stayed true to her signature edgy aesthetic by rounding out her look with black sneakers. The versatile silhouette had an elongated toe and retro design along the outsole.

Kardashian is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense. The business mogul tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe boots and slick styles that stay true to her edgy aesthetic.

She has made her mark in the fashion industry by creating her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. Kardashian has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi.

