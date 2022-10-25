Kim Kardashian & Son Saint West Sport Matching Outfits With Vans & Air Jordan 12 Sneakers for Halloween Activities

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian and her eldest son, Saint West, wore matching cozy pieces while out in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Skims founder uploaded a series of photos with her 6-year-old son whom she shares with Kanye West on her Instagram stories.

The duo appeared to be enjoying some Halloween activities, as the image sees the pair posing in front of a house with colorful lights. For the evening out, Kardashian opted for a Balenciaga ensemble. Her outfit consisted of a hoodie with matching loose-fitting sweatpants. To stay warm during the cool fall temperatures, she complemented the ensemble with a cropped puffer coat. The outerwear included a high collar and fitted cuffs.

Kim Kardashian and her son Saint West via Instagram stories on October 24, 2022. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the reality superstar and shapewear mogul tied her outfit together with a pair of Vans platform sneakers. The silhouette had a stacked rubber outsole with suede and canvas uppers.

Old Skool Stackform CREDIT: Vans

Saint matched with his mother and sported a black puffer coat with a charcoal graphic T-shirt and joggers. The star completed his look with Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Playoff’ Sneakers.

The 2022 edition of the Air Jordan 12 Retro ‘Playoff’ features an essential two-tone color scheme, radiating stitched lines on the black leather upper and lizard-textured overlays in a contrasting white finish. Metallic silver eyelets are molded on, while color-popped crimson accents land on the Jumpman-embroidered tongue and webbing heel loop.

Air Jordan 12 Retro “Playoffs” sneakers CREDIT: Farfetch

When it comes to fashion, Kardashian is known for having a trendy and daring sartorial sense. She tends to gravitate towards pointed-toe boots and edgy silhouettes that stay true to her aesthetic. The media personality has made her mark in the fashion industry by creating her own Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality in mind. She has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain, and Fendi.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery for more of Kardashian’s boldest looks over the years.