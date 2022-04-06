Kim Kardashian Says Plenty in Dramatic Ripped Jeans & Barely-There Sandals With an Empowering Message

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian makes a bold statement with her latest look.

The criminal justice reform advocate shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday while asking followers to “talk less and say more.”

For the outfit, Kardashian went with a pink reptilian corset from No Sesso that was strapless and had a circular neckline with a high-low hemline. On the lower half, she wore ripped jeans from Ludovic de Saint Sernin that featured silver eyelets and provided maximum exposure. The trousers also had black pockets and incorporated a tie-up fastener system in the front.

Kardashian unified her look with a pair of neutral-colored sandals that had a pointed toe bed and a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

When it comes to Kardashian and her clothing aesthetic, she tends to gravitate towards chic and modern styles. For example, she recently donned a cozy all-black outfit consisting of a puffer, baggy jeans and black boots while jetting to Los Angeles with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Also, she recently wore a neon blue Balenciaga gown paired with black Knife boots from the brand and sleek silver sunglasses to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party for a statement-making ensemble.

Related Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks & More Victoria's Secret Angels Star in 'Iconic' Skims Campaign With Barely-There Heels Kim Kardashian Wears Vans Kicks for Family Day out in Calabasas Kim Kardashian's $450 'Pedicure' Thong Sandals Are Her Most Eclectic Shoes Yet

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has also created her own ventures within the fashion industry. She has her Skims line that focuses on loungewear and shapewear with functionality and inclusivity in mind. Kardashian has also starred in campaigns for Balenciaga, Balmain and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s riskiest styles over the years.

Put on a pair of neutral sandals for a refined finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Lilah Tan Sandal, $90.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Nine West Women’s Gali Block Heel Sandals, $85.

CREDIT: SSENSE

To Buy: Jacquemus Tan ‘Les Sandales Limone’ Heeled Sandals, $740.