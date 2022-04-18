×
Kim Kardashian Does Shades of Gray With Sleek Crisscross Sandals That Climb the Legs at Revolve Festival 2022

By Charlie Carballo
REVOLVE X THE H.WOOD GROUP PRESENT REVOLVE FESTIVAL FEATURING … (TBD)
Kim Kardashian has a history of monochromatic style statements. And she made no departure from her beloved signature one-hue look on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif., at Revolve Festival — one of the most star-studded brand activations during Coachella weekend.

Arriving in shades of gray, the TV personality wore a one-sleeve “Ziggy” crop top by Rick Owens with the brand’s fall ‘2020 skirt. The pieces were apt matches with asymmetric silhouettes that showcased a bare arm and leg on one side and coverage on the other. A thigh-high slit gave way to silver sandals with crisscross straps that climbed the legs, and she accessorized with a piece that was equally as commanding — Coperni’s reflective “Swipe” bag made of blown glass by Home.in.Heaven.

Kim Kardashian at Revolve Festival on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Kim Kardashian at Revolve Festival on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

“The Kardashians” star posed alongside the buzzy event’s host, Revolve founder and CEO Michael Mente.

Kardashian has made an indelible mark on the modern fashion industry. Famed for her red carpet fashion risks, pant boots and monochromatic looks, the businesswoman and socialite has helped influence women’s fashion trends for over a decade with the help of designer labels like Balenciaga, Balmain and Givenchy. As an entrepreneur, Kardashian launched her own shapewear and loungewear brand Skims in 2019, bringing neutral style essentials to market. She also launched KKW Beauty in 2017 as a homage to her signature smoky and glowy makeup look.

Kim Kardashian (center) with Revolve CEO and founder Michael Mente and Raissa Gerona at Revolve Festival on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Calif., during Coachella.
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned after a two-year COVID hiatus to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also includes performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

See more of Kardashian’s bold style through the years.

 

