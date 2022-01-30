Kim Kardashian Brings Slick Style to the Pool in Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Lace-Up Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian took her sleek style to the pool while on a girls’ trip this week.

While on vacation with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, the “Selfish” author wore a sleek black bandeau top and skirt. The matching pieces featured a slim-fitting silhouette, the skirt notably including a daring thigh-high slit with a ruched texture. Kardashian accessorized with angular beige acrylic bracelets and a statement ring, keeping her look modern and minimalist. “Moon Manifestations,” Kardashian captioned photos of herself, Halcro and Pierson strutting and posing by the pool.

When it came to shoes, Kardashian strapped into a pair of risqué lace-up sandals. The “Temptation” actress‘ style featured black leather sandals, which included thin toe straps and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. However, their sleekest element were lace-up straps that crossed upwards to Kardashian’s knees. The pair gave her look an edgy and sultry finish, while proving ideal for the warmer climate.

Strappy lace-up sandals like Kardashian’s have been a top trend in the last year, featuring cords, laces or ties that wrap around the wearer’s ankles, knees or thighs. The style has soared in popularity from its’ sleek appearance, as well as support from tall straps. In addition to Kardashian, stars like Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid have strapped into slick sandals by Femme LA, Versace and Andrea Wazen in recent weeks. Kardashian is familiar with lace-up heels, wearing an ankle-high pair while visiting Donatella Versace and Kim Jones last summer.

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is known for wearing bold outfits, from see-through leggings to mesh dresses. These are often styled with pieces in coordinating hues from top brands like Balmain, Maison Margiela and Mugler. Her shoes are often trend-based and daring, ranging from sleek Balenciaga boot pants to Yeezy sneakers. She’s also been seen in vintage sandals, boots and pumps from brands like Prada, Manolo Blahnik and more over the years.

